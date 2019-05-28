Zavalla police: Man armed with rifle kicked neighbor’s door in during altercation

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Zavalla Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man Friday night in connection to allegations that he was armed with a rifle when he kicked his neighbor’s door down and told the man to get on the ground.
Christopher Weathersby, of Zavalla, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on first-degree felony burglary with the intent to commit another felony charge and a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $35,000.
According to Zavalla Police Chief Chris Wade, ZPD officers were dispatched out to the 800 block of Campus Drive to check out a report of a disturbance in the evening hours of Friday.
The Zavalla PD officers learned that Weathersby got into an altercation with his neighbor, Wade said. During the altercation, Weathersby was allegedly armed with a rifle when he kicked in the neighbor’s front door and told the man to get on the ground.
Wade said the neighbor ran to a back bedroom and Weathersby went back to his home. Zavalla PD officers found Weathersby at his home and arrested him for burglary with the intent to commit another burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Weathersby was taken to the county jail without any further incident.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.