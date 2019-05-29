Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with a line of storms expected to move in to East Texas by this evening. Mostly cloudy for much of the day today with a few light showers off and on ahead of the main line of storms. Temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with breezy south winds. The line of storms will move through the Dallas Fort Worth area this afternoon and push into the northwest corner of East Texas by late afternoon and into the early evening hours. The line will be slow moving at first, making for a flash flooding threat in northern East Texas counties along the I-30 corridor. A flash flood watch is in effect from 7pm this evening until 7am tomorrow morning. Two to three inches of rain are possible in this area. As the storms progress southward during the late evening and overnight hours, damaging winds and hail will be possible. The line looks to break apart and weaken significantly as it reaches Deep East Texas during the pre-dawn hours. A weak cold front moves through East Texas tomorrow with the chance for a few more showers and thundershowers, but these will not be severe. Slight chances for rain will last into the weekend.