East Texas Ag News: Tips on ridding your home of millipedes and centipedes

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Many of you may be noticing more millipedes and centipedes in your landscapes and homes.
The Texas A&M Agrilife office in Angelina County wants you to know that these do not carry diseases that affect people, animals or plants. The arthropods are most active at night, and are typically found in humid, moist habitats.
Centipedes like to feed on small creatures like insects. They catch their prey with their powerful jaws, then kill it by injecting it with venom.
On the other hand, most millipedes are scavengers. They mostly feed on decaying vegetation and leaf litter, but some species do attack plant roots.
Here are some ideas on how to get rid of a heavy infestation. For your home, a good cleaning will eliminate a number of insects.
You’ll want to focus on any cracks around windows and doors where they can enter.
If you want to use insecticides, make sure you read the label and follow the directions carefully.
