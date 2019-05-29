Live updates: West Sabine vs Crawford State Softball Semifinals

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL Softball Championships got under way Wednesday morning at the University of Texas in Austin with the 2A semifinals.
The first match up of the day saw #4 West Sabine take on #1 Crawford. This was West Sabine’s first trip to state while Crawford was looking for their 3rd state tile.
Crawford took an early 3-0 lead in the first. The Lady Tigers answered back in the top of the second inning with a Susan Muncrief hit to left that scored two runs to make it a 3-2 game.
In the Lady Pirates half of the second inning, the first batter would be walked but then the next three were retired to keep the score the same.
In the top of the third inning West Sabine was able to load the bases but Crawford would get a strike out to end the inning. In the bottom of the third, Crawford stranded two runners on base.
The game would change in the top of the 4th inning. Crawford made a pitching change and West Sabine took advantage. Harlie Franklin would get an RBI double to tie the game at 3. That was followed by Kaleigh Anderson getting an RBI sacrifice fly to make it 4-3 and then Haley Primrose would follow that up with an RBI single to extend the West Sabine lead to 5-3.
In the bottom of the 4th, senior Hannah Spring was able to get two straight strike outs to send the Lady Pirates right back into the field.
But the 5th inning would be different for Crawford as they score 3 runs to retake the lead 6-5.
