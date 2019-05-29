Lufkin’s Ja’Lynn Polk narrows down college choices

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One of the most dynamic recivers in Texas 5A football has narrowed down his list of prospective schools for college ball.
Ja’Lynn Polk has announced that one of these four schools - Arizona, Arkansas, Texas Tech or Baylor will be his next landing spot.
The four star recruit out of Lufkin High School has the size and speed to give defenders fits all over the field. Arkansas has been the early favorite for Polk but recruiting can offer some surprises.
