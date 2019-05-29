EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day today with storms likely, but many won’t see the rain until late. Most of the day today will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the upper 80s by this afternoon. A line of thunderstorms will develop to the west and northwest of East Texas and move into the area by this evening. These storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail as the main threats. Some places, especially in northern counties along I-30 will see some heavy rainfall which will lead to flash flooding concerns. The storms will slowly progress through East Texas overnight into early tomorrow morning. A few showers and thundershowers could persist into the afternoon tomorrow, especially in Deep East Texas. The weak cold front will bring a brief break from the high humidity, but slight chances for rain will remain in the forecast through the weekend.