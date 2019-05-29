A weak cold front to provide us with some rain chances to round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Some strong and severe storms in north Texas will be heading in our direction during the overnight and early morning hours on Thursday. Those storms will be in a weakening mode as they embark on the Piney Woods, which means our threat for severe weather will be on the low-end of the scale.
A weak cold front will be moving in during the day on Thursday. This will lead to additional showers and storms re-developing over parts of our area in the afternoon hours.
This frontal boundary will stall on top of our area or just to our south which will keep a 40% chance of scattered downpours in the forecast as we round out the week on Friday.
This front will not provide us with any notable drop in temperatures. However, the added cloud cover and rain opportunities will knock a few degrees off our daytime highs.
Rainfall amounts are not expected to be excessive, averaging around one-half to one inch by the end of the week.
As we transition into the weekend, the front will wash out, leading to more sunshine and just a garden variety 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers.
We will see drier air return early next week, leading to more sunshine and daytime highs warming into the lower 90′s.
