City of Nacogdoches planning sewer, landfill improvements

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There’s history all over Nacogdoches, including the sewer pipes under Church and Fredonia streets.
“We believe both those streets are what we call city pipe. It’s back in an era where the city tried to make their own concrete pipe, so they used to cast that here in order to save money,” said Steve Bartlett, Nacogdoches’ city engineer.
However, they crack over time. During all the spring rains, they just couldn’t handle the runoff and that led to flooding.
“Fortunately, none got in the homes but very, very close," Bartlett explained. “And so we knew for quite a while that we needed to upgrade and increase the size of those storms drains.”
If a city doesn't have a spot to put tons of residents' garbage, there's a problem.
Originally, there was talk of spending at least a million dollars this fiscal year to begin the process of increasing landfill heights and volumes to serve customers 40 to 50 years out. It would cost too much money at this time, so an alternative plan will be proposed.
“We can do a more minor permit amendment that will allow us to use some of our existing cells and just raise their height a little bit and not this global project,” Bartlett said.
The proposal gives city engineers seven to eight years to come up witht a long-range landfill plan.,
The third project helps water customers in Central Heights. Nacogdoches bought that water company back in 2001.
A construction contract will do about $600,000 worth of work to replace water pipes to better serve schools and residents.
