East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
This is from the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett. Compared to last week, all feeder steers and heifers ended between two and four dollars lower. That’s for all weight classes.
Slaughter cows were three dollars lower, while slaughter bulls showed about a two dollar drop.
Corn has become the bully in the price jump for feeder steer calf. This comes after Japan, Canada and Mexico dropped trade restrictions
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay traded fully steady on light to moderate demand last week.
Due to an unusually wet year, pastures in the panhandle are in good shape. But it is making it difficult to bale hay.
Producers here in East Texas are dealing with the same issues.
