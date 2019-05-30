First Monday Trade Days to continue this weekend despite Canton tornado

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - First Monday Trade Days are still scheduled to take place this weekend despite tornadoes leaving a path of damage in Canton on Wednesday.
The fairgrounds did not receive much damage and certain buildings still have power as of Thursday morning.
Flooding on the grounds was a big issue late Wednesday, according to a vendor.
The Canton Fire Department confirmed a water rescue took place on the fairgrounds Wednesday, but it wasn’t a serious situation.
A Facebook post by the Trade Days confirmed this weekend’s market would still take place as planned. The account thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers after the tornadoes.
Additional details are expected to be released Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.