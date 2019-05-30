Nacogdoches library buys in to graphic novels growing popularity among young readers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Public Library has bought into the appeal graphic novels offer young readers by using a $2,500 grant to purchase more than 160 books.
Graphic novel stories are told through sequential art, and include a variety of topics. They’re often geared for children and teenagers, but adults can check them out too.
Anthony Brown, 16, has been a fan since middle school. The junior is even considering a college degree in animation and production.
“The [Legend of Zelda] series is about a character trying for the world, trying to save the world," Brown noted, adding that he’s already read two graphic novels in the series.
Anthony’s mother, LaTriania Daniels, said she’s certain graphic novels gave her son something to talk about.
“My baby has a speech delay. It would introduce him to new words, also different languages a well," Daniels added. “And graphic novels is like a doorway to just anywhere."
Anthony’s friend, Aiden Valtierra, believes graphic novels have helped her cope with dyslexia.
“Because the speech are in text bubbles and so it helps with the reader who are either developing reading," Valtierra said. "And sometimes we just need you know look at creative images to help us with the imagery.”
However, you’d have to get used to one odd characteristic: some graphics novels are called ‘manga’, which is a Japanese graphic style which goes right to left instead of the traditional left to right.
The Nacogdoches Public Library places merit into graphic novels. Every cent of a $2500 Texas Book Festival Grant was used to purchase more than 160 graphic novels.
“He has introduced his brothers and his sisters, his granny and his mom and dad into it, and it’s really become a family thing," Brown said.
Many graphic novel readers said they’ll still read chapter books, but when a quick, entertaining read is wanted, they’ll know exactly the page to turn to.
The Nacogdoches Public Library is kicking off its 2019 Summer Reading Program on Saturday, June 1 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.. This year’s theme is 'A Universe of Learning." Aside from games and festivities, visitors can sign up for the summer reading challenge, which awards prizes at the end of the summer.
