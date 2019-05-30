SFA announces Head Coach Mark Kellogg’s contract extended

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -From Stephen F. Austin:
Stephen F. Austin Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey announced a contract extension for head women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg on Thursday afternoon, one that will provide stability to the program through the 2022-23 season. The move comes on the heels of a 25-7 campaign in 2018-19, during which the Ladyjacks kept a perfect home record and advanced to the postseason WNIT for the second straight season.
“We are excited to be able to extend Coach Kellogg’s contract and to keep he, Trish and his family in Nacogdoches”, said Ivey. “Coach Kellogg has done a phenomenal job leading the Ladyjack basketball program since his arrival. The Ladyjacks continue to excel on the basketball court, but more importantly, in the classroom and the community. I have no doubt that the legacy of Ladyjack basketball is in great hands under the continued leadership of coach Kellogg. I look forward to working with he, his staff and student-athletes on continuing to move our program forward to even greater heights.”
“I want to thank the Board of Regents and interim president Dr. Steve Westbrook for their continued support of Ladyjack basketball during this time”, added Ivey. “I appreciate their confidence in the direction of our program and their willingness and understanding of the urgency in securing coach Kellogg.”
Kellogg recently completed his fourth season in Nacogdoches and has quickly brought the program into championship contention on a regular basis. The Ladyjacks have compiled three consecutive 25-win seasons, one of just 15 Division I programs to reach 25 wins in each of the past three seasons.
The team’s 75 wins over that span leads the Southland Conference, and they have competed for five of the last six Southland Conference titles during those three seasons. The team’s flawless record at home was the first for the program since 2005-06, and ties the mark set during the 1992-93 season for most home wins (17) in a single season. Kellogg’s team ranked at the top or near the top of the league in the pertinent statistical categories and led the Southland in field goal percentage (48.9), field goal percentage defense (33.8), three-point percentage (38.3) and three-point field goal percentage defense (24.5), while also allowing a conference-low 54.8 points per game.
“Four years ago, we arrived at SFA with a great opportunity to build on all the past successes of Ladyjack basketball”, said Mark Kellogg. “Our program is in a really healthy position right now and we are thrilled to continue on our journey, but we still have work to do and goals to accomplish. I am grateful to have the support, faith and trust of university leaders, the SFA community, our student-athletes and our fans. I am excited for what the future holds for Ladyjack basketball.”
In addition to putting forth an excellent product on the court, Kellogg’s influence on the program can be seen in the team’s performance in the classroom, where the Ladyjacks posted a 3.07 GPA this season. Additionally, the team’s roster included a pair of near 4.00 GPA students in Kia Fisker and Kennedy Harris, the former of whom was recognized as the top undergraduate scholar for SFA’s Nelson Rusche College of Business this spring. Kellogg has also guided one of his players onto the Southland all-Academic First Team in each of the past two seasons.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.