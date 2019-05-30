SFA announces Head Coach Mark Kellogg’s contract extended

“We are excited to be able to extend Coach Kellogg’s contract and to keep he, Trish and his family in Nacogdoches”, said Ivey. “Coach Kellogg has done a phenomenal job leading the Ladyjack basketball program since his arrival. The Ladyjacks continue to excel on the basketball court, but more importantly, in the classroom and the community. I have no doubt that the legacy of Ladyjack basketball is in great hands under the continued leadership of coach Kellogg. I look forward to working with he, his staff and student-athletes on continuing to move our program forward to even greater heights.”