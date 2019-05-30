Slight Chances of Daily Downpours in your First Alert Forecast

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The early morning rain showers and isolated thunderstorms have left the scene as a weak cold front continues to move through East Texas. The frontal boundary will serve as a focal point to generate about a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms re-developing later today and early this evening.
This frontal boundary will stall just to our south on Friday. This front will combine with some daytime heating to generate a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms across our area on Friday afternoon. The rain odds will be slightly better for the far southern reaches of the Piney Woods, mainly for the Livingston, Woodville, and Jasper areas.
This ‘cold’ front will not provide us with any notable drop in temperatures or humidity levels due to it washing out just to our south.
As we transition into the weekend, we will be in store for a mix of sun and clouds and a meager 20% chance of isolated showers each afternoon with highs topping out around 90 degrees.
The first week of June will feature more typical, East Texas weather as we will have a slight chance of rain each day to go along with warm and humid conditions.
