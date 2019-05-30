Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance to Alto residents, businesses

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) -More relief efforts are still being made in alto to help residents and businesses who were impacted by the April storm.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is set up at city hall to assist with the disaster loans application process.
During the storms in Alto, Kamran Hassen’s home was destroyed.
“Well since I wasn’t there my mom was inside the house, no one was expecting that much damage we lost pretty much everything inside the house, my roof is gone and since we don’t have any rental insurance it was an unexpected thing. Never seen anything like that in my life,” said Hassen.
Thanks to the U.S. Small Business Administration helping storm victims apply for disaster loans, Hassen will be able to receive funding.
"It was easy to fill out the application. She did it all by herself. All she did was get my information and send it to IR. Let’s see if they can approve and help me out with my loan and get my things back,” said Hassen.
Applicants can apply on-site at city hall, online or by paper application. SBA then reviews your credit, and a verifier will come out and inspect property losses. The loan approval process takes up to three weeks.
Those who qualify include businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, and homeowners or renters whose property was damaged.
"So, we make sure that the applicant in the community returns back to its normal state as if the disaster didn’t take place number. A lot of folks may not carry insurance because a lot of their property is already paid for so the need for recovery is important,” said Susheel Kumar, Public Information Officer of U.S. Small Business Administration.
Hassen said although he wishes more disaster relief programs were available, he’s thankful for SBA assistance.
“That was sad, I don’t know why because we were feeling- well who is going to help us? But thank God they came helping people out and I will send more people if they can help them,” said Hassen.
SBA will be set up at Alto City Hall to take applications for assistance until June 6th, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday, or on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.