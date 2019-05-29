Strong storms cause power outages across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Utility crews are working across East Texas early Thursday to restore electricity to homes and businesses after strong storms moved through the region.
Here are the latest reported outages as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday:
SWEPCO
- Franklin County: 130
- Gregg County: 15
- Harrison County: Fewer than 5
- Rusk County: 24
- Smith County: Fewer than 5
- Wood County: 53
Oncor
- Anderson County: 16
- Angelina County: 148
- Henderson County: 81
- Hopkins County: 10
- Houston County: 23
- Kaufman County: 30
- Nacogdoches County: 12
- Rusk County: 35
- Smith County: 778
- Van Zandt County: 862
Wood County Electric Co-op
- Camp County: 58
- Franklin County: 91
- Van Zandt County: 183
- Wood County: 461
Trinity Valley Electric
- Anderson County: 12
- Henderson County: 28
- Kaufman County: 6
- Van Zandt: 484
Rusk County Electric
- Rusk County: 1
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative
- Upshur County: 1
KLTV and KTRE will continue to update these numbers.
Wondering when you can expect your power to be restored? Check the maps below.
- bottled water, canned and dried food, and emergency supplies consisting of flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies, and a battery operated or crank radio. It is recommended that you use battery operated flashlights and lanterns, rather than candles, to minimize the risk of fire.
Food safety is most important; if power is out for less than two hours, food in the refrigerator and freezer should be safe. Keep doors closed on those, and after two hours, pack refrigerator items into ice packed coolers. If food reaches a temperature of more than 40 degrees, it should be thrown out.
Also, before an outage, consider placing containers of water in the empty spaces of the freezer. Once they turn to blocks of ice, they'll lengthen the time items can be stored in the freezer without electricity and can also be used as drinking water.
Always use generators, camping stoves, and charcoal grills OUTDOORS to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. For complete generator safety see our generator safety page.
In summer months, don't get overheated. Stay in a building's lower level where it should be coolest. Wear light-weight, light-colored clothing and drink lots of water. If home temperatures become unbearable, find a place to visit that is air-conditioned.
In winter months, it’s important to prevent hypothermia. During cold winter months, seal off unused rooms by stuffing towels under the doors. Wear layers of clothing and cover with extra blankets. Be sure to eat enough food to provide your body with enough energy to produce its own heat.
Most importantly, know if/when it’s time to go. No one wants to leave the comfort of their home, but sometimes it’s necessary to do just that. If the power is likely to remain out for an extended period, relocate to an alternate location that has power, such as the home of a relative, a hotel, or an emergency shelter.
