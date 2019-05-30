What is The Power of Prayer?

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When we launched the Power Of Prayer 25 years ago, we never imagined the impact the series would have. Back then, as today, the idea for the series was pretty basic. Our goal was to examine the role faith and spirituality plays in the lives of East Texans.
Our reports were never designed to examine the origins or validity of faith, rather, how those who do believe make it the essence of who they are. We choose prayer as a centerpiece because of its universal appeal.
Prayer is the one that seems to cross almost all religious, denominational, racial, social and ethnic boundaries.
Our stories sometime focus on the miraculous, but more often they center on how East Texans use their faith for strength in facing the task of day-to-day living. Our stories are not designed to judge or dismiss but simply share.
We share the heartfelt, intimate and personal stories of what faith has done in the lives of East Texans.
