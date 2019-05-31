Angelina County Sheriff’s Office: Man involved in ATV crash arrested on theft charges

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to a report of a four-wheeler crash on FM 326, Wednesday wound up arresting the ATV rider on felony theft charges and a driving while intoxicated charge.
William Plaster, 39, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge, a state-jail felony theft of a firearm charge, a state-jail felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000 charge, a Class A misdemeanor DWI (second) charge, and a Class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug charge.
Collectively, Plaster’s bond amount has been set at $9,250.
According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office media report, an ACSO deputy responded to a report of a four-wheeler crash on FM 326 at about 8:49 a.m. Wednesday. Before the deputy arrived at the scene, dispatch told him that the four-wheeler had left the scene and was heading down FM 326.
At that point, the ACSO deputy started traveling down FM 326, and several bystanders flagged him down to let him know about a four-wheeler crash. When the deputy got to the scene, he learned that the ATV rider, who was later identified as Plaster, had wrecked the four-wheeler again.
Plaster was found lying in the middle of the road. EMS personnel transported him to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
After further investigation, ACSO deputies determined that the four-wheeler involved in the crash and another ATV had been stolen from a home just off of FM 326 earlier Wednesday morning. Plaster was also found to be in possession of a stolen 9 mm handgun.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper investigated the four-wheeler crash.
Det. Haden Jowell with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Plaster after he was released from the hospital.
