3 arrested following high-speed pursuit, foot chase in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three people were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended with a foot chase early Friday morning in Angelina County.
According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began around 12:03 a.m. Friday in the area of Daniel McCall. It is reported an Angelina County deputy observed a vehicle driving southbound on Daniel McCall with expired registration. The sheriff’s office also reports the deputy had intel that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of narcotics.
The driver of the car continued to travel southbound despite the deputy activating his emergency lights in attempt to make a traffic stop, according the the sheriff’s office. The deputy then gave chase, following the car as it traveled at a high speed rate.
During the pursuit, the suspected car reached speeds of approximately 88 mp. According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit traveled from Daniel McCall onto Whitehouse Drive before traveling toward Highway 59 South and onto FM 819.
At one point, the car started to drive eastbound in the westbound lanes of FM 819.
The pursuit ended at the end of Prarie Grove Road, where a locked fenced area and empty pasture is located. The driver of the car crashed into the the fence, hitting a metal pole before going airborne.
Two occupants, later identified as 19-year-old Jarrett Riley Lafate Bates and 21-year-old Dalton Blake Lilley, reportedly ran out of the car through the empty pasture towards a wooded area in effort to evade authorities. According to the sheriff’s office, a third occupant, 29-year-old Amber Condon, stayed in the car where she apprehended by Angelina County deputies without incident.
Deputies pursued the two men on foot through the pasture.
According to the sheriff’s office, Lilley was apprehended after he stepped into a hole, causing him to fall to the ground. After he fell, a deputy ordered to stay down or else he’d be tased. The sheriff’s office reported Lilley attempted to stand and was tased once by the deputy before surrendering.
It is reported before he apprehended, Lilley attempted to dispose of evidence by throwing two baggies away from where he fell. The deputy was able to recover the evidence, which included a baggie of what the sheriff’s office believes to be methamphetamine and baggie of what is believed to be crushed up prescription drugs. About $300 in cash was also recovered. A digital scale and external hard drive was also found on Lilley’s person.
While Lilley was taken into custody, deputies attempted to apprehend Bates. According to the sheriff’s office, he was instructed multiple times by deputies to stop running before they finally caught up to him. Despite being told to stop, Bates continued to resist and was consequently tased four times before surrendering.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found several ID’s and credit cards of other people along with a black pellet gun. Inside of Lilley’s wallet, deputies found several bank account numbers and other peoples’ credit cards, according to the sheriff’s office.
The three people were then transported to the Angelina County Jail.
Upon arriving at the jail, the deputy transporting Bates checked his backseat and found a baggie with suspected prescription drugs in the floorboard of the unit. The sheriff’s office believes Bates had attempted to dispose of the evidence by stomping on it in the patrol car.
Bates, Lilley and Condon were booked in the Angelina County Jail without further incident.
Bates was charged with evading arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Lilley was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest with a previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, manufacture of a controlled substance and tampering/fabricating physical evidence. Condon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released on a $500 bond.
Both Bates and Lilley remain in the Angelina County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.