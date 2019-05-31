East Texas Ag News: Reducing the mosquito population around your house

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Entomologists with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension service say temperatures are now warm enough to begin seeing early season mosquitoes.
Recent rains have created plenty of opportunities for mosquitoes to propagate. And homeowners should take preemptive measures to reduce populations within their neighborhoods.
Now is a good time to dump out bird baths, unused fountains and other containers holding water in anticipation of later spring mosquitoes.
Early mosquitoes may travel 10 miles or more in search of hosts.
Floodwater mosquitoes breed in puddles that form after spring rains, which we’ve seen a lot of.
To get the latest local Ag News, click on ETXAgNews.com.