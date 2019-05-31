Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here in the Weather Where You Live... Some isolated thunderstorms moved into the southern 1/2 of East Texas this afternoon and should continue to move toward the East and East-Southeast through southern sections of ETX. As we head into the evening hours, the storms should diminish as we get closer to sunset...and maybe even before. The upcoming weekend looks “half and half”. A nice day on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance for showers/thundershowers, then on Sunday a mostly cloudy sky is expected with a better chance for showers and thundershowers. Chances are 20% on Saturday and a 30%-40% chance on Sunday. Monday, we continue to see at least a 30% chance for afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers before dropping to near zero for Tuesday. Just a slight chance on Wednesday and then better chances on Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures should remain fairly nice and afternoons on the warm side. We are not looking for any severe weather outbreaks during this 7 day period, just scattered thunderstorms possible. Have a great weekend.