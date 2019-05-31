Live Updates: 1A Semifinal Chireno vs Borden County

Belton, Texas (KTRE) - The Chireno Lady Owls looked to clinch a spot in the UIL 1A Softball Championship when they took on Borden County Friday afternoon.
Chireno’s lone senior Kayla Durrett got the scoring started in the first with a controversial double. Durrett’s hit seemed to clear the outfield fence but was ruled against. Still the hit brought in two runs. Chireno and Borden County would both find the scoreboard in the second inning to bring the game to 3-1.
Still in the third, Durrett would get her home run, a solo shot to left extending the lead 4-1.
The bottom of the third was not kind to Chireno. The Lady Owls had several errors in the inning that led to Borden County scoring 6 runs to take a 7-4 lead.
