Industrial fire under investigation in Nacogdoches County
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | May 31, 2019 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 3:37 PM

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An industrial fire at Energy Transfer Partners is under investigation. The fire was reported around 9:30 Thursday morning.

Nacogdoches County Pct. 1 Constable William Sowell responded to the call. Officials say the fire did not involve any hazardous materials and was contained in an hour.

Nacogdoches, Garrison, Central Heights, Martinsville and Appleby fire departments responded to the fire.

Officials say no one was hurt and there was no need for any evacuations.

Several fire department responded to an industrial fire Friday morning on County Road 218 in Nacogdoches County. (Source: William Sowell/Nacogdoches County Constable Pct. 1)
