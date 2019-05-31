Polk County Sheriff Office: Man told deputies his wife shot him

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman who allegedly shot her husband in the stomach Friday afternoon dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the couple’s home in the Indian Springs subdivision.
According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a home in the Indian Springs subdivision at about 1:37 p.m. Friday. The caller told the dispatcher that his neighbor had come over and said his wife had shot him with a pistol.
PCSO deputies went to a house in the 200 block of Barbara Trails and found that a 67-year-old man was being treated by the Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Americare EMS for a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Chief Deputy Byron Lyons said in the press release that the victim told the responding deputies that his wife had shot him in the stomach. He was able to give the law enforcement officers at the scene information about where he had last seen his wife, the clothing she was wearing, and the gun she had used.
PCSO deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and Alabama Coushatta Indian Reservation Police Department officers established a perimeter around the victim and suspect’s home. Deputies then tried to make contact with the woman by phone and via a loudspeaker from a patrol vehicle.
“Deputies entered the residence through a front door and found the 60-year-old female suspect inside with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the press release stated.
Pct. 1 Justice of Peace D. Longino pronounced the woman dead at the scene and ordered that the body be taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Americare EMS took the woman’s husband to the Conroe Regional Medical Center. According to the press release, there was no information on the victim’s condition.
Lyons said the investigation is still ongoing.
