Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death of Polk County Jail inmate

From the Texas Department of Public Safety
LIVINGSTON, Texas (News Release) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death that that occurred this morning at the Polk County Jail.
The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 8:30 a.m., Polk County Jail staff discovered a female inmate unresponsive in her cell. Jail staff immediately started CPR and contacted emergency personnel.
The inmate was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital, where 60-year-old Susan Williams from Livingston, was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy is being conducted at the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
This is an on-going investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
