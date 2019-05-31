Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death of Polk County Jail inmate

The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a female inmate at the Polk County Jail. (Source: KAIT-TV)
May 30, 2019 at 7:04 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 7:04 PM

From the Texas Department of Public Safety

LIVINGSTON, Texas (News Release) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death that that occurred this morning at the Polk County Jail.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 8:30 a.m., Polk County Jail staff discovered a female inmate unresponsive in her cell. Jail staff immediately started CPR and contacted emergency personnel.

The inmate was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital, where 60-year-old Susan Williams from Livingston, was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

This is an on-going investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

