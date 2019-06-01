ATV Safety Week offers free courses to prevent accidents

LUFKIN (KTRE) - It’s a pastime that many Texans start to enjoy as summer rolls in. Nothing beats hopping on a four-wheeler and riding through open field trails.
However, safety can’t be overlooked. To protect riders, the ATV Safety Institute Offers free hands-on courses during the first week of June, where participants practice safe riding with a certified instructor.
“[We] like to get the word out and demonstrate that there are certain skills that will enhance the safety of the rider,” certified instructor Ross Howarth said.
These are important skills that prevent severe injuries. Data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission showed that the U.S had 295 ATV-related deaths in 2017.
“I think a lot of people in East Texas have really grown up riding ATVs," Howarth said. "There’s a little more than just getting on it and going. It wasn’t until I took the course for the Forest Service that I really understood all the skills required to ride one.”
On Saturday, Howarth was training East Texans in Lufkin on how to operate all-terrain vehicles in a safe and enjoyable way.
“[We learned] how to make turns properly, how to lean into the turns, how to properly stop not too hard, not too soft, just right,” said one participant, Paul Warren.
