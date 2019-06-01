Diboll Police officer helps woman who got lost on the way to Dallas

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A woman from Houston was lost on her way to Dallas recently. After pulling into a gas station in Diboll, she didn’t know where to go or who to ask for help.
Mae Pierre, 85, had recently relocated to a retirement community in Houston when she decided to make a trip to Dallas. Along the way, she got lost and ended up in Diboll. Sergeant Matt Reppond with the Diboll Police Department arrived on the scene. After speaking with Pierre, the officer said he called the leader of her home church in Dallas for assistance.
“Me and my partner arrived, and we just wanted to reach out to a trusted person to help her along the way, and I was able to get a phone number for her pastor out of Dallas,” Reppond said.
A real-life good Samaritan, Reppond took extra care to make sure Pierre was okay, arranging for her to have something to eat and a place to stay.
“We worked out a deal where we helped her get to a hotel, and he came and got her the next day," Reppond said.
Her home church in Dallas expressed their gratitude in a letter to the Diboll police chief, saying Reppond saved Pierre’s life.
The Diboll Police Department shared the letter from the church on its Facebook page, and it received positive feedback from the community. However, Reppond said he prefers to avoid the spotlight when serving those in need.
“I’m a quiet professional. I try to come to work and do good things," he said. "American police do this every day. American police go out every single day on their shift and help the public. That’s just what we do. I’m glad that my path crossed with Miss Pierre.”
Officer Reppond said Pastor Kevin Powell from Pierre’s church later arrived in Diboll to help get her back to Dallas safely.
