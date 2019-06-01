Tough infield fly rule swings momentum away from Chireno in 1A championship loss

Momentum seemed to be with Chireno then one play stopped all of that. A pop fly would get hit to the D'Hanis pitcher. By rule an infield fly should have been called meaning no one would advance and the batter would be out. If the call would have been made at the hit Chireno would have been down 9-7, with the bases loaded and one out. Instead the call was not made and when the pitcher dropped the pop fly that left Chireno runners scrambling to advance. An out was made at home and then once the dust settled the umpires called for an infield fly and the runner at first was now out.