Tough infield fly rule swings momentum away from Chireno in 1A championship loss

CHIRENO, TX (KTRE) - A second magical comeback at the 2019 UIL State softball tournament fell short for the Chireno Lady Owls as they lost to D'Hanis 9-7 in the championship game.
On Friday, Chireno had a nine run 7th inning to advance to state 14-8 over Borden County. They would need more heroics on Saturday morning against D'Hanis.
D'Hanis took a 7-0 lead quickly in the game, scoring two in the first and 5 in the second. Chireno had their chances in the second but left two runners stranded.
In the third Chireno found some fire power as senior Kayla Durrett would clear the bases with a 3-RBI triple and cut it to a 4-run game.
D’Hanis answered back in the fourth to make it 8-3. In the fifth inning, Chireno would once again leave two runners stranded and see no runs.
With three outs left in their season and down 9-4, Chireno entered the top of seventh and made the game interesting.
The Lady owls would load the bases and on an error at third score a run. The next batter would get hit to bring in the second run of the inning and then a blooper to second would get one more run. All of the sudden a 9-4 game became a 9-7 game and still no outs with the bases loaded.
Momentum seemed to be with Chireno then one play stopped all of that. A pop fly would get hit to the D'Hanis pitcher. By rule an infield fly should have been called meaning no one would advance and the batter would be out. If the call would have been made at the hit Chireno would have been down 9-7, with the bases loaded and one out. Instead the call was not made and when the pitcher dropped the pop fly that left Chireno runners scrambling to advance. An out was made at home and then once the dust settled the umpires called for an infield fly and the runner at first was now out.
D’Hanis would get the final strike out and win the state game. It is the first ever for the Cowgirls. Chireno will return to the Pineywoods as state runner up.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.