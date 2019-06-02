Calvary Baptist Church opens time capsule at final service before relocating

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Calvary Baptist Church was built in 1960 under the leadership of Pastor Howard E. Small.
Due to a decrease in church size over the years, Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Scott Reed decided it was time to relocate into a new facility.
“We sit in the heart of Lufkin and the majority of our church congregation drives in from outside of the loop and to do so they pass by several other churches before they get to us. And because families are looking for things that can supply needs for their family they don’t tend to get to us,” said Reed.
Dozens of church members gathered at the church for their final service.
Francis Small Norris, daughter of Pastor Small had the honor of removing and opening a time capsule that was hidden in the cornerstone of the church.
“It was really an amazing moment, opening the cornerstone and emptying the boxes, we did a few pieces at a time. We didn’t have any idea what might be in there, but there were lots of paper things and newspapers and records, attendance records, budgets, the plans for the building of this building and it was all a very exciting time,” said Small-Norris.
The church will be relocating to a new facility located at 4737 Ted Trout Dr. as LifePoint Church and services will begin on June 9th.
“I’m very excited about their new church. They feel like God has been leading them all along the way to make this decision to move and we know there are some other people that are going to use this church building for God and that will all work out in the future too,” said Small-Norris.
“And so, one of the things that we will be able to accomplish in this is that we will be on the outside of the loop and really in whole other location and that we have an opportunity to reach a whole other area of this out of this community,’” said Reed.
Calvary Baptist Church is currently up for sale.
