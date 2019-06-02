Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several East Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - 4:06 PM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Sabine Counties until 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in Deep East Texas.
According to the weather service, the warning is for Shelby, San Augustine, and Sabine Counties until 4:15 p.m.
At 3:33 pm, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bland Lake, or 14 miles south of Center, moving south at 25 mph.
Hazards include 60 mile per hour winds and quarter sized hail.
