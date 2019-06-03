Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. There is a chance that a few isolated showers and thundershowers could develop this afternoon. A brief, heavy downpour is possible with these showers, but any activity will diminish by sunset. Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow with a slight chance for afternoon showers. A disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico could affect the weather in East Texas by midweek. This disturbance is likely to become a tropical system within the next couple of days and depending on the track of the system, it could make landfall along the Texas coast. This would increase the chances for rain in East Texas and even bring in the possibility of some heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday. Cloud cover along with the probability of rainfall will keep the temperatures a little cooler. Then, with more sunshine in the forecast, temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s this weekend.