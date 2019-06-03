East Texas Ag News: Rose Rosette disease continues to hit the rose industry hard

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Rose rosette is a disease that’s hitting the rose industry and has already cost producers an estimated 40 to 50 million dollars along with thousands of jobs.
Texas A&M is leading a national effort compromised of 30 industry and academic entities to battle the disease.
The team has tracked the disease across the United States and developed new diagnostic tools and expedited breeding with hundreds of new molecular markers.
Since the project began in 2014 they started a website that serves to track disease distribution, provide educational information and allows people to submit photos that will be studied and verified by pathologists.
So far they’ve verified more than 2 thousand rose rosette occurrences spreading across 30 states.
States across the Midwest from Kansas to Maryland have been the most affected.
Here in Texas the disease is mostly concentrated around the northern counties of Dallas.
