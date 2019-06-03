First Alert: An influx of tropical moisture will enhance our rain chances this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, most areas will remain dry as we sweat it out under partly sunny skies and high humidity levels in East Texas.
Tuesday will be another partly sunny, warm, and muggy day with just a 20% chance of an isolated, afternoon downpour or two.
Rain chances will then ramp up to 70% on Wednesday and Thursday as a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico draws up lots of moisture to enhance our rain potential for the middle-to-latter part of the week.
With all the available moisture in the atmosphere, some of the rainfall will be locally heavy at times as we are forecasting about two-to-four inches of rainfall through the end of the week.
The added cloud cover and rain opportunities will knock several degrees off our temperatures, as daytime highs come down into the middle 80′s on those particular days.
The deeper moisture will move out by Friday and into the weekend, leading to diminishing rain chances and warming temperatures, as highs find their way back into the lower 90′s by the weekend.
