EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. A few scattered thundershowers will be possible this afternoon, with any activity dying off by sunset this evening. Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow with a bit more of a breeze. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon. By midweek, chances for rain increase with scattered showers and thundershowers likely Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep temperatures just a tiny bit cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will decrease by the weekend with temperatures warming back into the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday.
