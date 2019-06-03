Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking info on 2 vehicle burglary suspects

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information that could help identify two suspects in vehicle burglaries that occurred on South Street on May 27.
According to a post on the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page, the burglaries occurred in the 1100 block of South Street.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said the suspects broke out windows in three vehicles to gain access to them. A purse was stolen from one vehicle, and a wallet was stolen from another one.
“Nothing appears to have been stolen from the third vehicle,” Ayres said.
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers posted pictures of the two suspects entering a local convenience store on the organization’s Facebook page.
“Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to CRIME STOPPERS that leads to an arrest in this case,” the Facebook post stated. “All information is confidential, and you never have to give your name.”
The Facebook post stated that Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments.
Anyone with information may submit tips via the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers website or by calling the hotline at (936) 560-4636.
