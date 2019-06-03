Newton County Sheriff: Suspect in attempted robbery fled after he couldn’t load gun

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A masked man who tried to rob a convenience store near Deweyville last week fled the scene after he had difficulty loading his gun, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The suspect goes into the store and says, ‘I gotta have some money,’” said Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles. “The clerk backed away, and the suspect ran around the corner.”
Rowles said that the surveillance video footage seems to show the suspect trying to load a round by jacking the slide back on his semiautomatic pistol. The suspect allegedly got so focused on loading the weapon that he ignored the clerk.
Eventually, the suspect got so frustrated with his inability to load the gun that he gave up and fled the scene on a red motorcycle, Rowles said. The sheriff said the clerk said the suspect headed north on State Highway 87.
Rowles said a Newton County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit headed that way on SH 87 and did not see the suspect. He added they think the suspect turned off on a road like FM 253 and headed toward Buna.
The suspect was covered from head to toe in clothes, Rowles said. He said the man was wearing a mask a toboggan cap, and gloves and that the clerk couldn’t even tell what race or ethnicity the man was. The suspect was described as being 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 and having a medium build.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the suspect and the motorcycle he fled on to its Facebook page.
“Attempted armed robbery of convenience store in Deweyville Tx, Newton County,” the Facebook post stated. “Can you help identify this person or motorcycle? Please call Newton County Sheriff's Office at (936) 379-3636.”
Rowles said the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is currently following up on some leads about where the motorcycle is and who it belongs to.
