Red light cameras banned across state, including deep East Texas

Abbott signed a bill into law banning red-light traffic cameras in the nation’s second-largest state. Such cameras take images of vehicles entering intersections when red stoplights are lit. Drivers are usually fined $75. Critics say red-light cameras are unconstitutional and contribute to traffic accidents. Supporters say red-light cameras help make streets safer and generate funds for cities and other government entities. The law also prevents counties and Texas officials from refusing to register a vehicle amid unpaid red-light camera tickets.