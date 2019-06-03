Red light cameras banned across state, including deep East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s red-light traffic cameras will have to come down soon. Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that he signed off on banning the traffic enforcement cameras statewide.
Lufkin and Diboll each have red light camera systems.
They were first mounted in Lufkin back in 2007. The aim was the red light cameras would make busy intersections safer.
“I think the main thing is that we’re hoping that people have been trained to know how to enter intersections. The whole intent of red light cameras was for safety,” said Mayor Bob Brown, City of Lufkin.
Police Chief David Thomas said in a statement, “When the program was first instated there was over a 25 percent reduction in crashes at those intersections.”
The law goes into effect immediately. For the City of Lufkin, this means removing at least 15 red light camera systems from intersections. But the ticketing has already stopped.
“We’re going to stop processing any red light camera fees, anything after June 1st,” said Keith Wright, city manager.
With the removal of the cameras, cities will also lose revenue. For the City of Lufkin, that means a $290,000 hole in this year’s budget.
“Fortunately, we had a significant bump in our property values. As long as that holds we should be fairly adequate as far as the revenue,” Wright said.
Abbott signed a bill into law banning red-light traffic cameras in the nation’s second-largest state. Such cameras take images of vehicles entering intersections when red stoplights are lit. Drivers are usually fined $75. Critics say red-light cameras are unconstitutional and contribute to traffic accidents. Supporters say red-light cameras help make streets safer and generate funds for cities and other government entities. The law also prevents counties and Texas officials from refusing to register a vehicle amid unpaid red-light camera tickets.
The City of Diboll also disabled red light cameras at their intersections.
City Manager Gerry Boren said they’ll review the camera footage from the weekend.
If any tickets are issued from June 1, Diboll officials ask to call city hall.
