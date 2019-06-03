Teen killed in Lake Palestine boating hit and run; authorities searching for suspect

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County law enforcement are at the scene of a fatal hit and run involving a boat on Lake Palestine.
Around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night, authorities were called to Lakeway Harbor in Dogwood City.
According to Texas Game Warden Captain Quint Balkcom, a 14-year-old boy was standing on a dock when it was hit by a black boat with red flecks that is believed to have been occupied by five people.
The boy, whose identity is not being released at this time, was killed in the incident.
Texas Game Wardens, Smith County sheriff’s deputies, and Bullard Police are checking boat ramps near the scene, searching for the boat and its occupants. The Flint-Greshman Volunteer Fire Department is also at the scene.
Anyone with information on the suspect boat or those occupying it are asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.