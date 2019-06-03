Timber industry experts explain why China tariffs wouldn’t seriously impact East Texas markets

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As a trade war between the U.S. and China continues into June, lumber mills and timber producers have reason to worry about what impacts tariffs could have on their industry. China is U.S. lumber’s biggest customer, and tariffs have cost the industry nearly half a billion dollars in just the last year.
However, Deep East Texas producers have had little to worry about in terms of production or sales.
“I think most land owners won’t see any effect in the near future; it’s hard to say what’s going to come over the next few years,” said Rob Hughes, director Texas Forestry Association in Lufkin. “In the near future, we’re not going to see any effect from it at all.”
The Texas Forestry Association reaches out to foresters, land owners, and mill operators to lobby and to be a voice for the industry. Hughes said the size and economic needs that come with the population size of Texas has everything to do with where many of the state’s resources go.
“Most of the products that are made here in Texas stay here in Texas, because of our population growth,” Hughes explained. “Most of what’s exported as far as forest products go is paper from the paper industry. There are some logs that are exported, mostly from the northwest."
Hughes went on to explain that paper mills in East Texas may see a drop considering the amount of export, but even that would be minimal “two percent or so,” Hughes added.
