Tyler man arrested in connection with teen’s death in boating hit-and-run
By Jeff Awtrey | June 3, 2019 at 6:50 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 7:44 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy who was standing on a Lake Palestine dock when it was hit by a boat.

Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 31, is charged with manslaughter and being held on a $750,000 bond.

Hampton was arrested in connection with a fatal boating hit and run incident that killed a 14-year-old boy on Lake Palestine Sunday.

Texas Game Warden Captain Quint Balkcom confirmed Hampton is a suspect in the death.

Around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night, authorities were called to Lakeway Harbor in Dogwood City.

According to Balkcom, a 14-year-old boy was standing on a dock when it was hit by a black boat with red flecks that is believed to have been occupied by five people.

The boy, whose identity is not being released at this time, was killed in the incident.

