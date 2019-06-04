Angelina County Sheriff’s Office: Man who drove toward law enforcement arrested after struggle

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly drove toward one deputy, drove around a roadblock, and charged at law enforcement officers on foot.
Mariel Angel Rodriguez, of Penitas, was booked into the Angelina County Tuesday morning on two misdemeanor charges - fleeing a police officer and reckless driving. He was released later that day after he posted bail on a collective bond amount of $2,000.
According to the ACSO media report, a deputy and another law enforcement officer responded to a report of loud music and a vehicle revving its engine on Avenue F late Monday night. The deputy patrolled the area, but he was unable to find the suspect vehicle.
While the ACSO deputy was speaking to the complainant, he heard the sound of a vehicle revving up. Then as the deputy was walking toward his patrol unit, he heard vehicle tires squealing and spotted a vehicle accelerating toward the deputy and the patrol units, the media report stated.
At that point, the ACSO deputy started strobing his flashlight in an effort to get the suspect to slow down because the road was blocked by two patrol units. When the vehicle slowed down, the deputy told the driver to stop.
After the suspect acknowledged the deputy, he drove through the ditch and headed north, the media report stated.
The ACSO deputy and other law enforcement officers chased the suspect, who turned into a driveway.
According to the media report, the driver, who was later identified as Rodriguez got out of the vehicle and started charging toward the law enforcement officers.
“The subject was instructed several times to get on the ground and refused,” the media report stated. “After a brief struggle, the subject was taken into custody.”
