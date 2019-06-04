Authorities searching for two missing boys out of Angelina County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From the Lufkin CrimeStoppers Facebook page:
Angelina County Sheriff's Office Deputies, family members, and friends are looking for Xander McCarty (15) and Braden Willis (11). Both were last seen in the Fuller Springs area of Lufkin around 1:30 AM today. They were in bad when last seen, and the description of their current clothing is not known.
Captain Alton Lenderman says the 15 year old has runaway before, and always returns, but the stakes are higher this time since he took the little brother with him.
Lenderman also said there are no leads at this time.
Anyone with information that might help locate these children should call Angelina County Sheriff's Office (936-634-3331). To provide information while remaining anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS or submit a tip at 639TIPS.com.
Crime Stoppers will accept and deliver to law enforcement information that could assist in locating missing persons. Missing persons tips are anonymous but Crime Stoppers cannot pay rewards for information concerning missing persons unless a crime has occurred. Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.