City council to decide future of shelter care facility for boys, teens in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council will decide whether to move forward with a project that would turn an old nursing facility into a sheltered care facility that would house young boys and teenagers.
The city council will hold a second reading of an ordinance amending the zoning ordinance that would grant a special use permit to the Kidz Safe Harbor Treatment Center. The treatment center “gives support for children and adolescents by providing therapeutic programs," according to the center’s website.
If everything is approved by the city council and the project moves forward, the assistant city manager said it would only turn into a great benefit to the community.
“I think it’s important to remember that these kids are just kind of out there, and they’re needing help,” said Jason Arnold, asst. city manager of Lufkin. “They’re needing some mentors, some of them are needing beds to sleep in, so this is going to offer them a good opportunity.”
Should the ordinance be approved, the summer months would offer a good opportunity for students to learn how the programs worked before returning to school in August.
“Summer is a good transition time, where come in and get acclimated and get used to a system. Then, when school starts, they’ll be ready to go,” Arnold added.
