East Texans heading to National Junior High Rodeo

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The National Junior High Rodeo will have some East Texas flare to it this year.
Last week junior high students from all over Texas were in Gonzalez competing at the Texas rodeo.
Here are the East Texans that have advanced:
- Kash Martin - Lufkin - Bareback Steer (1st place)
- Landon Cook - Alto - Boys Goat Tying (4th place)
- Bryne Wilson - Lufkin - Bull Riding (1st place)
- Hunter Ruiz - Jasper - Bull riding (3rd place)
- Abi Depriest - Tenaha - Pole Bending ( 2nd place)
- Landon Cook - Alto - Sadlebronc steer (1st place)
