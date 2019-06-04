Former Angelina County political candidate arrested for 2nd time in 6 months

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A businessman, known locally for his failed runs for office, as well as for his “public information activism,” has been arrested for the second time in six months.
David Ray Stua, 56, of Lufkin, is now charged with two counts of attempt to commit burglary and intend another felony. He was arrested on the charge on Monday and posted a $7,500 bond. Court records show Stua was indicted on the new charges on May 24.
According to the text of the indictment, Stua tried to go into a home in order to steal something and assault someone on Feb. 18.
Stua was previously arrested in December on a charge of sexual performance by a child. According to an arrest affidavit, Stua was on the Angelina College campus on Dec. 6 and made a Facebook Live video. The affidavit states Stua was walking around the college and in and out of buildings when he made contact with two high school students, ages 14 and 15. The affidavit states Stua asked one of the children if they wanted to see his genitals.
Stua ran several times for county commissioner, as a Democrat as well as a Republican. He did not win any of those elections.
He has gained attention in the county over the years for submitting thousands of open records requests seeking information in various legal matters, most notably in his attempts to free former Davita nurse Kimberly Saenz from prison, as he believed her innocent of any crime.
