Former Angelina County political candidate arrested for 2nd time in 6 months

Stua was previously arrested in December on a charge of sexual performance by a child. According to an arrest affidavit, Stua was on the Angelina College campus on Dec. 6 and made a Facebook Live video. The affidavit states Stua was walking around the college and in and out of buildings when he made contact with two high school students, ages 14 and 15. The affidavit states Stua asked one of the children if they wanted to see his genitals.