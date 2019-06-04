Former Hallsville player drafted by Texas Rangers

HALLSVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A former Hallsville Bobcat has been drafted by the Texas Rangers organization.
Justin Slaten was drafted during Day 2 of the 2019 Draft. The 6 foot 4 inch-tall player was selected as the the 86th overall pick.
As a right-handed pitcher for University of New Mexico Lobos, Slaten recorded 62 strikeouts during his sophomore year - the second most on the team, according to the team website.
Slaten also led the Bobcats to a Class 5A regional quarterfinal appearance during his high school athletic career, as well as a regional semifinal appearance in 2015 and a state tournament appearance in 2014.
