Guatemalan national arrested in Corrigan traffic stop pleads guilty to immigration violations

According to information presented in court, on Feb. 12, 2019, Gonzalez-Ramirez was stopped for a traffic violation in Corrigan, Texas. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Gonzalez-Ramirez and his six passengers were all in the United States illegally. Among the passengers, was a seven-year-old child traveling with a purported relative, without proper safety restraints. Federal immigration agents arrived at the Corrigan Police Department and took custody of all individuals and transported them to the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas. Their investigation determined that some of the passengers, including the minor, had traveled through Mexico from Guatemala, crossed into the United States illegally, and then illegally transported to Houston. Gonzalez-Ramirez admitted that he picked up the illegal aliens from an apartment in Houston and was promised money for transporting them. Gonzalez-Ramirez had previously been deported from the United States to Guatemala in March 2011, and had reentered the United States illegally.