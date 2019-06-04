Lufkin Crimestoppers searching for man who reportedly exposed himself to Walmart employee

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to an employee at the Lufkin Walmart.
Lufkin Crimestoppers reported the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on May 18. The man entered the Walmart and exposed himself to an employee who was stocking the shelves. The man then left after the employee reported the act to another employee.
The man is described to be wearing a “visor-styled hat," originally worn backwards and was seen carrying a towel over his shoulder. According to Lufkin Crimestoppers, the man came and left on foot. He was last seen running through the Walmart parking lot towards the Taco Bell.
Crimestoppers ask anyone with information that could identify the man to submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, through the Crimestoppers app or by calling (936)639-TIPS.
