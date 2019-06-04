Man hospitalized after ATV flips, crashes in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One man was hospitalized after the ATV he was riding in flipped over in Jasper County.
According to Chief Deputy Glenn Blank with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Tuesday morning in the 2194 block of FM 1004 West in the Kirbyville area.
Blank reported one person was ejected from a Ranger after it flipped over.
A helicopter was called to transport the person to a hospital and a landing zone was set up on 1004 West. The man reportedly suffered a head injury but was talking and alert at the scene.
