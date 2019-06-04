Nacogdoches police: Burglars hit drive-thrus at Chick-fil-A, Pizza Hut

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Nacogdoches Police Department are looking into burglary-related incidents that took place at two different businesses early Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said there’s no indication at this time that the two incidents are connected. However, he did say they occurred at two different businesses within a mile of each other early Tuesday morning.
“We will certainly be looking to determine if the same suspects committed both burglaries,” said Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department.
In the first incident, suspects broke out the drive-thru window of the Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 2084 North Street and attempted to get into the building, and it was reported at about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Nacogdoches PD media report. NPD officers responded to the alarm.
Ayres said the suspects in that video were caught on surveillance video.
Less than an hour later, Nacogdoches police officers investigated a burglary that occurred at the Pizza Hut located at 3102 North Street. NPD officers investigated after a suspect or suspects broke into the business via the drive-thru window, the media report stated.
The Nacogdoches PD media report didn’t indicate whether anything was taken when the University Drive Pizza Hut was burglarized.
