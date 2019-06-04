1 flown to hospital following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Center

CENTER, TEXAS (KTRE) - A pedestrian was injured Monday in a Center crash.
The incident occurred about 11:43 a.m. Monday on Highway 96, near EZ Mart convenience store.
According to an official with the Center Police Department, the man was working on a construction crew when he was struck by one of the crew’s water trucks when the vehicle backed over him.
The man was flown to an area hospital for treatment.
KTRE has reached out to police for more information on the incident.
